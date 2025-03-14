  • home icon
Marat Grigorian believes he has the most KO power among ONE's killer featherweights: "No one hits as hard as me"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 14, 2025 22:27 GMT
Marat Grigorian | Image credit: ONE Championship

With how incredibly stacked his resume is, Marat Grigorian has been asked about the tough opponents he has faced before. But according to him, he couldn't pick one because he believes that he has never encountered someone who hits as hard as him.

Marat Grigorian explained this during a recent appearance on Masato Kobayashi's YouTube channel, where he stated:

"Yeah, that's why. I got many questions before, "Who was your toughest opponent? But I can't remember who it was. I don't know who my toughest opponents are because, for me, no one hits as hard as me. Also, I'm already used to getting hit hard in the gym."
Watch Marat Grigorian's full interview here:

The former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion is coming off a second-round knockout win over Abdelali Zahidi last December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92.

Now, he is set to face the promotional debutant Kaito Ono on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Marat Grigorian criticizes other athletes' fighting styles especially those who don't want to get hit

As much as the Hemmers Gym representative would want to engage in firefights during his matches like before, Grigorian has acknowledged the different fighting approach that the new generation prefers, which is to hit and not get hit.

The 33-year-old veteran blasted those athletes who had such an approach but fully embraced their choice of having such style, as what he told Masato Kobayashi in a recent interview:

"Nowadays, we have a lot of those kind of fighters who are like running away, they don't want to make the fight happen. I understand that's the game plan. But yeah, it is what it is."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Edited by C. Naik
