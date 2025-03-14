Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian says he “would love to see” KO machine Roberto Soldic compete in Muay Thai and kickboxing

Roberto Soldic has more than proved his knockout power in MMA, but Marat Grigorian believes the Croatian sensation has what it takes to excel in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

After training together on several occasions at UFD Gym in Germany, Grigorian believes Soldic could translate his demonic power to the two striking disciplines in the ONE Championship.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Marat Grigorian said:

"Yes, we trained and sparred many times. He is actually very good in the stand-up game. I would love to see him fight in Muay Thai and kickboxing."

Soldic is one of the most terrifying knockout artists on the planet, with 18 of his 21 career wins coming via knockout.

That concussive power was on full display when the former two-division KSW champion took on the equally terrifying Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Both fighters exchanged heavy punishment early on, but Soldic found the target for an early candidate for Knockout of the Year.

Soldic launched a vicious left hook that sent Arslanaliev flying in one of the scariest one-punch knockouts in ONE Championship history.

As for Grigorian, the multi-time Glory Kickboxing world champion has already established his reputation as one of this generation's greatest kickboxers.

Grigorian could add to his legacy when he faces Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing matchup at the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ono and Grigorian's tussle, and the entire ONE 172 card are available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian promises a show-stealer against Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian wants nothing more than to deliver a Fight of the Night banger when he takes on Kaito Ono in one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

In an interview with kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi, Grigorian said Ono will have the wherewithal to trade shots with him in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

He said:

"We will have one of the best fights on the card. I’m sure we will show a high-level kickboxing fight. And I’m sure people will love to see and watch the fight. It would be very interesting."

