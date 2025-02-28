WATCH: Get a cageside view of Croatian Roberto Soldic's terrifying one-shot knockout finish of Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar

Croatian MMA megastar Roberto Soldic closed out the thrilling undercard of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 with arguably the most picture-perfect knockout of the night against Dagi Arslanaliev during their welterweight MMA bout.

The Turkish standout picked out his spots to throw his loaded punches, owing to Soldic's respected striking abilities. At the 1:55 mark of the opening round, 'Robocop' uncorked his signature left-handed haymaker, instantly sending Arslanaliev crashing face-first into the mat.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a cageside view of Soldic's wondrous knockout on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Soldic's power may have surprised some ONE fans, but it has been with him since his time under the KSW banner. There, in October 2018, he knocked out reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. To this day, Soldic remains the only fighter to have that honor.

Additionally, the finish was so impressive that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded the UFD Gym affiliate his first $50,000 performance bonus.

Roberto Soldic feels relieved to finally return to form

Roberto Soldic's first two fights in ONE did not end as he had hoped, and his knockout of Dagi Arslanaliev appeared to have lifted a weight from his shoulders. During the ONE 171 post-event press conference, a relieved Soldic met the media and declared:

"It feels good, I feel amazing. It is what I do always. This is my job. I mean, I'm not surprised about that, because I know what I can do, so I keep going. Sometimes you have ups and downs in life, in your career also, but now everything is all right. And yeah, I'm happy."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

