Marat Grigorian revels at being an inspiration to his fans: “It makes you think you’re doing something good in life”

Apart from the fame and glory that comes from being a professional martial artist at the highest level, Marat Grigorian finds solace in being a role model to his fans all over the world.

The three-time GLORY lightweight world champion will seek to add that elusive ONE Championship hardware to his collection on August 4, as he challenges reigning featherweight kickboxing kingpin Chingiz Allazov in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 13.

Known for his aggressive yet highly technical fighting style, the Armenian-born slugger became an instant fan favorite in his adoptive country of Belgium.

His legend further grew upon joining the Singapore-based organization, where Grigorian went 3-1 in his first four bouts, including a decisive win over Tayfun Ozcan in his latest outing last year.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian revealed that he receives kind words and praises not just from his followers, but also from fellow fighters who admire his craft:

“Listening to things like that, it makes you think you’re doing something good in life,” he shared.

With over 60 career wins in his belt, Grigorian is a true veteran of the sport who’s been there with some of the finest strikers on planet Earth.

In fact, the Hemmers Gym standout is no stranger to Allazov, with whom he exchanged fists on two separate occasions before joining ONE.

Their first encounter ended in a no-contest, but Grigorian made a definitive statement in the rematch and outclassed ‘Chinga’ after three rounds.

Grigorian looks to deliver the final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Allazov this Friday and leave the sacred halls of Lumpinee Stadium with 26 pounds of gold in his possession.

Don’t miss this high-stakes grudge match between two elite strikers at ONE Fight Night 13. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.