Marat Grigorian says Takeru’s Bushido spirit not enough to trouble mighty Thai in Saitama: “Rodtang is just an absolute machine”

Marat Grigorian thinks Takeru Segawa's fighting spirit may not be strong enough to overcome Rodtang's immense pressure.

Emanating from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see two of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world finally square off in a kickboxing superfight.

It's a fight fans have been debating about for years, but as we now sit days away from one of the biggest bouts in ONE Championship history, everyone is offering their take on the highly anticipated encounter.

Grigorian, a former three-time GLORY Kickboxing titleholder, recently offered his take on which will prevail come fight night—Takeru's warrior spirit or Rodtang's fast and furious pace.

"I know Takeru has a real fighter’s heart, and will not give up easily," Grigorian told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "But Rodtang is just an absolute machine and will come forward with all his skills."

Marat Grigorian plans on showing off a few new skill against Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Before fans see Takeru and Rodtang go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage, Marat Grigorian will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono.

Coming off an impressive second-round knockout of Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December, Grigorian is determined to bag a second straight win and stay relevant in the featherweight kickboxing title picture.

To do so, the Armenian has been hard at work preparing for the unique puzzle that Ono presents and plans on unleashing a few new tricks in The Land of the Rising Sun.

"The small things make the big changes," Grigorian said. "We worked on something, some new styles. I will make that very visible in the fight. It will be an interesting matchup for all the fans."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

