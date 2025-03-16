  • home icon
  "The small things make the big changes" - Marat Grigorian prepping something special to beat hometown bet Kaito Ono in Japan

"The small things make the big changes" - Marat Grigorian prepping something special to beat hometown bet Kaito Ono in Japan

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 16, 2025 07:56 GMT
Marat Grigorian (right) and Kaito Ono (left) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian (right) and Kaito Ono (left) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian has vowed to display the adjustments that he and his team have prepared for his upcoming featherweight kickboxing match with promotional newcomer Kaito Ono on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

During his pre-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Grigorian will make sure that fans will see the little tweaks in his fighting style and promised an exciting clash with the Japanese athlete, stating:

"The small things make the big changes. We worked on something, some new styles. I will make that very visible in the fight. It will be an interesting matchup for all the fans."
The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger is gunning for his sixth win under the world's largest martial arts organization since his debut in December 2020.

Additionally, Grigorian aims to extend his current win streak to two after previously knocking Abdelali Zahidi last December 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 92 in the second round of their match.

Marat Grigorian is expecting Kaito Ono to embody the Japanese fighting spirit during their fight at ONE 172

The Hemmers Gym-affiliated athlete is confident that he can get the job done against Ono, but he won't let his guard down because he knows that the 27-year-old possesses the bushido spirit of not giving up on fights.

Grigorian explained this during his recent appearance on Masato Kobayashi's YouTube channel, saying:

"You know, Japanese athletes are very strong-minded. They never give up. They always move forward. And he's also a very good kickboxer. So it'll be a very interesting fight for the kickboxing world."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
