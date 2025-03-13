Marat Grigorian expects Kaito Ono to display a Japanese fighter's true warrior spirit: "They never give up"

Armenian kickboxing star Marat Grigrorian is anticipating a tough matchup with Kaito Ono on March 23 for their scheduled featherweight kickboxing match at ONE 172 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Grigorian recently appeared on Masato Kobayashi's YouTube channel, where he talked about the traits of Japanese fighters, including Ono's never-say-die attitude, which he expects to be on full display during their showdown, as he stated:

"You know, Japanese athletes are very strong-minded. They never give up. They always move forward. And he's also a very good kickboxer. So it'll be a very interesting fight for the kickboxing world."

Watch Marat Grigorian's full interview here:

The 33-year-old veteran contender is looking to pick up his sixth victory under the promotion and add the 27-year-old athlete to his pile of victims, which already has the likes of Ivan Kondratev, Andy Souwer, Tayfun Ozcan, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and Abdelali Zahidi.

Marat Grigorian identifies one of his biggest recipe to success in his fighting style ahead of Kaito Ono match

During the same interview with Masato Kobayashi, the Hemmers Gym representative also pointed out one of the biggest secrets to his fighting style that makes him a feared opponent in his weight class.

According to the former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion, his aggression has helped him deal with any opponent regardless of their fighting styles, especially those who don't know how to handle such pressure:

"That's one of the keys I have in my fighting style. I cannot change it [my aggression]. I'm used to it. I'm good at it and that's all. Also, because I see there are many fighters who are not used to being pressured."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

