Marat Grigorian sounds off on Masaaki Noiri's first victory in ONE Championship: "It was a nasty win"

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger Marat Grigorian has given his thoughts about Japanese striking star Masaaki Noiri ahead of his championship clash with Tawanchai on March 23 at ONE 172, which will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

The former three-time GLORY kickboxing world champion shared this during his recent interview with Masato Kobayashi's YouTube channel by saying:

"I was thinking before, before he came to ONE, he was doing well. But the thing about Noiri is he already lost two times. The last time he won. It was his calf kicks, it was a nasty win."

Ad

Trending

Watch Marat Grigorian's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Apart from the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match between Noiri and Tawanchai that will co-headline the stacked card, Grigorian is also going to see action against Japanese athlete Kaito Ono, who will make his debut under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Marat Grigorian vows to give Kaito Ono immense pressure during their fight at ONE 172

The Hemmers Gym representative has revealed a glimpse of his fight plan against the 27-year-old once they are locked inside the ring in front of his home fans in Japan.

Grigorian says that he will bring his usual forward pressure, but this will be all out in the second and third frames because the opening rounds going to be a feel out process for him and Ono.

Ad

The 33-year-old veteran stated this during the same interview with Masato Kobayashi:

"Every time, the pressure that I bring is a little different depending on the fighters. In the beginning, we will feel each other, so in the second round and third round, we can see what will happen."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.