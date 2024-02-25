Marc Goddard sheds light on interaction with Brian Ortega after post-tap confusion inside octagon at UFC Mexico

Despite Brian Ortega's hard-fought victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico, the aftermath was marred by a brief moment of confusion regarding a tapout and the referee's subsequent interaction with Ortega.

The fight, which marked their second encounter, was an eventful one. Ortega overcame an early ankle injury and weathered a storm of strikes from Rodriguez in the first round. He then managed to take control in the second round, eventually securing an arm-triangle choke submission in the third.

However, the release of the submission after the tap appeared delayed, prompting referee Marc Goddard to address Ortega following the fight.

Taking to his social media, Goddard shed light on the interaction, assuring fans that it was just a mere misunderstanding:

"We had a little conversation, nothing but respect & thanks. All my interactions with Brian have always been great, he was just a little caught in the moment of the tap. Nothing to see here 🙂 let’s just celebrate an amazing fight & wonderful night in Mexico."

Check out Marc Goddard's post addressing the post-fight exchange with Brian Ortega below:

This win marks a significant comeback for Ortega, who snapped a two-fight losing streak and solidified his position in the featherweight division. Rodriguez, on the other hand, faces a two-fight skid following his previous defeat to Alexander Volkanovski.

Brian Ortega takes home his 8 post-fight bonus following win at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega's fighting spirit shone through at UFC Mexico City, securing him not only a hard-fought victory over Yair Rodriguez but also a coveted Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000.

This win marked Ortega's eighth post-fight bonus in his UFC career, solidifying his reputation as a consistent entertainer and top contender in the featherweight division. He wasn't the only fighter celebrating an extra payday, as lightweight prospect Manuel Torres also received a Performance of the Night bonus for his dominant first-round submission win over Chris Duncan.

The night wasn't short on exciting matchups, with lightweights Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado putting on a Fight of the Night performance that had the crowd on their feet. Zellhuber ultimately emerged victorious via a unanimous decision.

Check out the fight bonus winners below:

