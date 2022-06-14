"Thanks for the 'Buchecha' song"- Marcus Almeida reacts to tune written about him

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is often described as a legend. The multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion is the kind of athlete who go down in history as one of the greatest in his craft. He is also someone people get inspired to write songs about.

Lear Kirkland, who describes himself as 'your grappler's favorite rapper,' wrote a song about the Brazilian icon. The tune was well-received by the man himself. Upon returning home after his latest fight for ONE Championship, he posted his appreciation on his Instagram page:

"Always good to visit my friends and train at home! There's no better mat where everyone are friends and having fun training! Thanks to all my brothers from @thehousefc , my home in Brazil! 🎥: Thanks for the video @pablomartinezph_ and thanks for the “Buchecha” song @learycal89 it’s awesome bro!"

The IBJJF Hall-of-Famer is coming off the third straight victory of his MMA career. The grappling superstar has made light work of all his opponents since making his pro debut last year.

Having submitted Anderson Silva and Kang Ji Won, the 32 year old secured his first TKO victory. He put away Simon Carson with some ground and pound at ONE 158.

'Buchecha' honored by praise from champions

Almeida's performances have caught the attention of both Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin. The ONE heavyweight champion and the interim champ have both commented on how impressed they've been with the JiuJitsu master's transition to MMA. They've taken notice of his quick success inside the Circle.

When asked about their comments during his post-fight media interview, the American Top Team favorite said:

“For me, to hear about these guys telling such good things about me, about my career. It's a big honor because like both of them are really big names in the sport. And it's good to know that they're watching the beginning of my career. So of course, that means a lot and I feel honored.”

Although it's yet to be officially announced, Bhullar and Malykhin look set to face each other in a heavyweight unification fight. 'Buchecha' has already taken out a top contender in Kim. Therefore, he could perhaps be next in line to face the winner if he gets one more significant win under his belt.

