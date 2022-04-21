"A fight is a fight and I don’t like to stress myself out" - Marie Ruumet keeps a level mindset ahead of match against Anissa Meksen

Marie Ruumet isn’t a big fan of putting undue stress on herself ahead of high-pressure fights.

The fresh-faced striker will take on multi-time world champion Anissa Meksen in an atomweight Muay Thai match at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ruumet knows the championship pedigree of Meksen, a woman who’s won several titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. However, she’s not letting it distract her from her assignment.

During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Marie Ruumet said:

“A fight is a fight, and I don’t like to stress myself out by thinking that she’s the best opponent I’ve faced yet or anything like that. I give my best in the ring anytime regardless so I’m excited.”

The 22-year-old from Estonia added:

“I wouldn’t say she’s overlooking me, she said she respects me as a fighter and that’s good enough for me.”

Ruumet has built a solid professional record of 31-9 in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but she’ll be featuring in just her second match as part of ONE Championship’s main roster this Friday.

Meksen, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of her generation. She boasts a 101-5 record and has won titles under Glory, WBC Muay Thai, and Kunlun among others.

Marie Ruumet is looking for that career-defining win

A win for Ruumet, by any which way, will surely catapult her to instant stardom among the fighting community.

‘Snow Leopard’ is coming off a strong unanimous decision win over Little Tiger in August 2020 and she’s ready for that big upset win over Meksen.

“I’m there to win and I’m there to really put on a good show to everyone, whatever the outcome I want people to look at this fight and think, ‘Wow that was really worth the watch.'”

A fight against one of the best to ever do it is already a great opportunity for Ruumet to build notoriety. She continued:

“I’m just thinking in my head I am blessed. I am blessed to be here, I am blessed to have made it to such a big stage at my age, so I will just take everything from this opportunity."

