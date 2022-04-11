“They underestimate the calmer Muay Thai” - Marie Ruumet out to prove Muay Thai can overcome kickboxing at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Marie Ruumet believes that her specialty in Muay Thai will be her biggest weapon against the legendary striker Anissa Meksen at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22.

The 22-year-old Estonian has been training in Thailand for a few years now to hone her skills in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’. In an interview with ONE Championship, Ruumet revealed that she sees a misconception by some Europeans about the sport of Muay Thai.

Marie Ruumet said:

“Europeans are more accustomed to seeing kickboxing than Muay Thai. They like to see fancy combinations and explosiveness. So, I think they underestimate the calmer Muay Thai, in which a fighter throws one heavy kick and fewer combinations. I think people are not accustomed to seeing that, and that’s why they think kickboxing is superior.”

Meksen, of course, is no stranger to Muay Thai. Despite winning her most recent world titles in kickboxing, she also won multiple titles in Muay Thai earlier in the last decade.

The matchup at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be Meksen’s first match under the ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, having made her debut under kickboxing rules. Meanwhile, Ruumet dominated Japanese veteran Little Tiger in her ONE Super Series Muay Thai debut.

Marie Ruumet understands the strengths of Anissa Meksen

Anissa Meksen is considered the best pound-for-pound female striker in the world today. With that in mind, Marie Ruumet knows the incredible challenge in front of her.

Ahead of their bout, she explained the strengths and tendencies that she noticed while studying Meksen’s tapes.

“She has excellent footwork. She’s swift and likes to move in and out. She throws good combinations, has the best hands, and powerful punches. Yes, she likes to chop the legs.”

Ruumet refused to share any weak points she may have noticed or advantages that she is working on right now. However, she promises an exciting matchup with the legendary fighter, and offerered a parting message for her opponent.

“Let’s make it fun. Let’s both have fun. Let’s do our best, and let the better fighter come out as the winner,” Ruumet said.

We'll find out which of the two elite strikers emerges victorious on Friday, April 22.

