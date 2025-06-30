  • home icon
  Mario Barrios reflects on fighting on Canelo Alvarez cards, breaks down Mexican Terence Crawford showdown

Mario Barrios reflects on fighting on Canelo Alvarez cards, breaks down Mexican Terence Crawford showdown

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Jun 30, 2025 19:13 GMT
Canelo &Aacute;lvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference - Source: Getty
Canelo Álvarez (middle left) and Terence Crawford (middle right) are set to clash in the third quarter of 2025 with a reigning WBC world champion offering up his thoughts on that mega fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are gearing up for a cross-divisional mega fight that has everyone talking, including a reigning welterweight world champion in boxing. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Mario Barrios touched on multiple topics before his WBC welterweight world title defense against the legendary Manny Pacquiao on July 19.

Barrios' career has had some big moments, including fighting on multiple cards with Canelo Alvarez in the headliner, namely in the unified super middleweight champion's clashes with Jermell Charlo as well as Jaime Munguia. When expounding upon his thoughts related to this upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight set for Sept. 13 in Las Vegas, Barrios said:

"Definitely one of those fights of the century. Just given everything that both of those guys have accomplished in their own careers. Crawford jumping up two weight classes just to fight him, I think it's just overall great for boxing. Just two great fighters going at it. Yeah, I think it's kind of hard just to even try to pick a winner out of that one."
Barrios added:

"Or not necessarily pick a winner but to choose a side [laughs]. I know I definitely find myself on that line. I don't know which side to lean more with but I just know it's good for boxing. I'm excited to see how that fight unfolds. Just because of the two styles and just two of the best to be currently in the sport of boxing."
Check out Mario Barrios' thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford below (3:28):

Canelo Alvarez offers thoughts on Mario Barrios' next fight versus Manny Pacquiao

With Marrio Barrios offering up his thoughts on this looming Crawford clash, it's only fitting to touch on Canelo Alvarez's mindset on Barrios' looming bout with Manny Pacquiao. With boxing's only eight-division world champion set to embark on a potentially cinematic comeback with Pac-Man returning to the ring at 46 years old, many are curious to see what unfolds in the coming weeks.

The 34-year-old is predominantly focused on his looming Terence Crawford fight, but Alvarez touched on Barrios vs. Pacquiao during a recent interview with ESNEWS.

As the native of Mexico gave his thoughts on the upcoming WBC welterweight title fight where Pacquiao could potentially usurp his record of being the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, Canelo stated [via Seconds Out]:

"It's going to be a good fight. Always, Manny brings everything to make a good fight."
Edited by Subham
