Mario Barrios shares thoughts on fighting under Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card, weighs in on YouTuber's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. clash

Mario Barrios recently offered up some pre-fight thoughts on Jake Paul's boxing bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Notably, Paul previously shared spots on a boxing card when the former fought Mike Tyson.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Mario Barrios covered several subjects leading into his WBC world welterweight title defense against the legendary Manny Pacquiao on July 19.

On the Paul vs Tyson card last November, Barrios fought to a split draw against Abel Ramos to leave the ring still in possession of the WBC crown following the main card bout that was broadcast on Netflix.

Ahead of the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight, Barrios said:

"You would think that Chavez Jr. has the upper hand. Just even off of experience and everything. But I definitely give props to Jake for the amount that he has applied himself to the sport. He's definitely learned a lot and he's grown a lot as a fighter. So I think it's actually a pretty fair fight. It just really depends on what type of Chavez shows up that night."

"I think that's the thing with Chavez Jr., it's always hit or miss. Sometimes you might see him and he might be focused and on top of it. Other times you see him and you know he's not. So I think yeah, overall that fight just depends on what type of Chavez shows up. But yeah, I think Jake has a pretty good chance at being victorious," he added.

Check out Mario Barrios' overview of Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. below (1:53):

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and how it ended up playing out

While Barrios' assessments existed in a space where the bell had yet to ring for the fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., many of the things the 30-year-old stated seem to ring true when the fight took place.

Paul largely dictated the pace of the fight against a relatively low output from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. throughout, sans a noticeable rally late in the fight that saw the former WBC middleweight champion crack Paul, but alas it was too little too late.

The Ohio native would claim a unanimous decision win when the dust settled and Jake Paul improved his professional boxing record to 12-1. He then expressed a desire to pursue one of the four major world titles at cruiserweight next.

Check out the fight below:

