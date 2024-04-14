Mark Coleman names the "perfect" candidate to kickstart a female BMF championship in UFC 

Mark Coleman recently discussed who he believes would be the ideal contender to begin a female BMF championship in the UFC.

The contender mentioned above is former UFC female strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The Polish pugilist declared her retirement following her last fight in June 2022. Zhang Weili defeated her for the second time in a row at UFC 275, with a devastating spinning-back fist knockout in the second round.

Previously, in an interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck amid the UFC Fan Expo in 2022, Jedrzejczyk expressed her desire to fight for the female BMF title and wanted to be one of the inaugural fighters.

She said:

"Or I can do one more fight for baddest female MF, you know (laughs). No, I'm retired, but maybe in the future, I would fight for the [female BMF]."

Check out Joanna Jedrzejczyk's comments below (3:49):

Coleman is set to present the BMF title to the winner between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300. He spoke with the media backstage during the pay-per-view event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

When asked who would be the perfect choice to kickstart a female BMF championship in the UFC, Coleman replied:

''She [Jedrzejczyk] come out of retirement, Joanna would be the perfect BMF to start it off."

Check out Mark Coleman's comments below:

The UFC legend was hospitalized after battling a massive house fire to save his parents. The incident happened last month at their family home in Fremont, Ohio.

After rescuing them from the fire, Coleman returned to seek their dog. Unfortunately, the dog could not escape the house fire. Coleman passed out from smoke inhalation, necessitating hospitalization and intubation.

Earlier this month, Coleman posted an update on his health on social media, showing himself working out on pads in a gym.

Check out the post below:

