Mark Hunt calls out UFC over Henry Cejudo's recent retirement

Mark Hunt

Former UFC Heavyweight star Mark Hunt has once again put his former promotion on notice in regards to Henry Cejudo's recent retirement from the sport.

The former UFC star believes that 'Triple C' decided to call it a career due to payment issues from the promotion, an issue that even Hunt had to face during his days as a fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Mark Hunt puts the UFC on notice regarding Henry Cejudo's retirement

At UFC 249, Henry Cejudo successfully defended the UFC Bantamweight Championship with a TKO win over the returning Dominick Cruz, however, the former surprised the world with his post-fight announcement, as 'Triple C' decided to retire from the sport.

Speaking on the LowKickMMA.com recently, Mark Hunt addressed the situation, claiming that the former UFC Bantamweight Champion retired due to payment issues.

“That’s exactly what I’m talking about and I know this stuff because I was in it. I never got the title but if I did I would’ve been exactly like Henry Cejudo and the rest of them – speaking my mind and telling I want more. When you’re a top-end prize-fighter or world champion you don’t need to ask more. If that was a boxing champion do you think they would be asking for more? No! Like I said, they’re not sharing the entire revenue, they (fighters) are only getting a small percentage and that’s totally wrong. These fighters should be getting paid accordingly and they’re not and you can see that by guys like a world champion, Triple C, Henry Cejudo saying ‘I need more money. Why is that Henry? Is there something wrong? ‘Yeah, because I’m not getting my worth. I’m not getting what I’m supposed to be getting."- Hunt said (transcript via MMA News).

Could we expect a return for 'Triple C'?

It has been made pretty clear that until and unless the UFC raises Henry Cejudo's payment, the former Bantamweight Titleholder will not be returning to the Octagon, however, we completely cannot rule out a return for Cejudo at this point.