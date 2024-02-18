UFC 298 concluded last night with a new UFC featherweight champion being crowned. The event had a stacked card for the fans and many celebrities showed up to witness some highly anticipated fights from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was not only in attendance at UFC 298, but he also cornered Alexander Volkanovski for his fight against Ilia Topuria.

Former UFC fighter and WWE superstar CM Punk along with fellow WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were also in attendance.

Former NFL superstar Shawne Merriman was also present at the event and even uploaded a video of himself meeting Dana White.

Apart from the celebrities mentioned above, a number of UFC stars like Tony Ferguson, Sean O'Malley, Belal Muhammad, Alexa Grasso, and Justin Gaethje were in attendance as well.

UFC 298 full-card results

Main Card

Featherweight - Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski via KO (R2, 3:32)

Middleweight - Robert Whittaker defeated Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 X 2)

Welterweight - Ian Machado Garry defeated Geoff Neal via split decision (30-27 X 2, 28-29)

Bantamweight - Merab Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Middleweight - Anthony Hernandez defeated Roman Kopylov via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 3:23)

Preliminary Card

Women's strawweight - Amanda Lemos defeated Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Marcos Rogerio De Lima defeated Junior Tafa via TKO (R2, 1:14)

Bantamweight - Rinya Nakamura defeated Carlos Vera via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Early Prelims

Light heavyweight - Zhang Mingyang defeated Brendson Ribeiro via KO (R1, 1:41)

Welterweight - Danny Barlow defeated Josh Quinlan via TKO (R3, 1:18)

Welterweight - Oban Elliott defeated Val Woodburn via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)

Women's flyweight - Miranda Maverick defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27 X 2, 29-28)