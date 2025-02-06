"Mark Zuckerberg isn't what everybody thinks he is" - UFC CEO Dana White shares inside details on how $50,000 Meta board appointment came to be

Dana White recently opened up about his appointment to Meta's board of directors and shared some intriguing details about his relationship with Mark Zuckerberg. While Zuckerberg has come under scrutiny for his social media platforms' censorship in the past, White staunchly defended the Meta CEO.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, White recalled being involved in the negotiations for Zuckerberg's highly touted MMA fight against Elon Musk, despite it never materializing, and explained how his reported $50,000 Meta board appointment came to be. He said:

"The whole Elon vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight thing that was going on at that time was real, and I had a blast doing the negotiations with this thing... I was literally doing conference calls with the government in Italy to do this thing in the Colosseum in Rome... Through that, Mark and I became even closer."

Trending

White then detailed how Zuckerberg contacted him after his speech at the RNC and said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is what he said to me, 'I think you're a great businessman. You always seem to be on the right side of everything, and my company needs a backbone. I would be honored if you would sit on the board for Meta'... My sister had her feelings about Zuckerberg... I said, 'Listen, Mark Zuckerberg isn't what everybody thinks he is. He's not as bad as everybody thinks he is."

Catch Dana White's comments below (14:14):

Dana White opens up about meeting football legend Cristiano Ronaldo after UFC Saudi Arabia

Dana White recently detailed meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after the UFC Saudi Arabia event and lauded the football legend's humility despite his $800 million net worth.

After the fight card, White addressed the press and answered a question regarding his meeting with Ronaldo. He said:

"I’m not a big soccer guy, as far as superstars, he’s one of the biggest superstars ever. You know what I like about him too? As popular, as successful, and as wealthy as he’s become, he’s a very nice, humble guy. I like him, he’s a very nice guy."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.