Mark Zuckerberg following insane 4,000 calories per day diet to prepare for Elon Musk 

Mark Zuckerberg has stunned the world by disclosing his astonishing 4,000-calorie-per-day diet regimen in preparation for a potential showdown against Elon Musk.

The speculation of a cage fight between the two tech moguls has ignited global curiosity over the past couple of months. The saga was ignited when Elon Musk responded to a fan on Twitter, suggesting he would be open to a fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Subsequently, the two tech giants embraced the idea, and UFC President Dana White confirmed their genuine commitment to making the fight a reality. In addition to regular training sessions, Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed his engagement in strength and conditioning workouts 3-4 times a week to prepare for the fight.

However, it's the revelation of Mark Zuckerberg's daily dietary intake that has astonished many. Responding to a post by McDonald's on his newly launched platform, Threads, Zuckerberg shared his order from the fast-food chain, stating:

"20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

Zuckerberg further justified why he needs to consume 4,000 calories per day and said:

"Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it's so delicious..."

Mark Zuckerberg MMA training: Did the Meta CEO train with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski?

Following Alexander Volkanovski's impressive win over Yair Rodriguez last month, the Meta CEO invited him and the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to spend time and trade some training insights.

Interestingly, Mark Zuckerberg even had a training session with the two UFC champions. The pictures of their training session were posted by Israel Adesanya on his Instagram. While suggesting that this is "serious business", Adesanya stated:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business."

Take a look at Israel Adesanya's post below:

It is worth noting that prior to Zuckerberg's training with Elon Musk trained with famous podcaster and engineer Lex Fridman, who is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and BJJ genius John Danaher. All three men were invited to train with Musk to help him prepare for a potential fight with the Meta CEO.