Mark Zuckerberg expertly surfs as he hits the waves with a relaxed Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski for company [VIDEO] 

Mark Zuckerberg was recently captured spending time with two MMA greats in Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. The Meta CEO invited the pair to spend time at his house in Lake Tahoe, where they were seen relaxing and enjoying the view.

Adesanya posted a video on his Instagram story of Zuckerberg casually wakeboarding with and without a rope. Volkanovski can also be seen in the clip and is no doubt taking the time to relax after putting on a dominant display against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290.

Adesanya's video has been reuploaded by @holyymma.

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya was in attendance at UFC 290, where he witnessed his friend and teammate Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight title for a fifth time. 'The Great' headlined the pay-per-view card, and following his win, was declared the "greatest of all time" by Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' had a moment of his own at UFC 290 when he shared a heated exchange with Dricus du Plessis following the South African's surprising win over Robert Whittaker.

Mark Zuckerberg pictured training with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski

Mark Zuckerberg has been captured training MMA alongside two of the sport's greatest modern-day champions, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

The Meta CEO took the combat world by storm several weeks ago when he had a back-and-forth with Elon Musk online over a potential MMA fight.

Both men indicated their keenness in organizing a matchup, but until recently it was difficult to discern whether they were joking or not.

Famous podcaster and engineer Lex Fridman, who is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), uploaded an image of himself alongside former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and BJJ genius John Danaher. All three men had been invited to train with Elon Musk to help him prepare for a potential fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

It seems that Zuckerberg has taken his turn to show the world how he plans to prepare for a possible bout with Musk.

Following Alexander Volkanovski's impressive win at UFC 290, both he and Israel Adesanya were invited to spend time with Zuckerberg and trade wisdom. 'The Last Stylebender' posted this online:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business."

See the post below:

