Israel Adesanya bows down as he declares Alexander Volkanovski the "greatest of all time" as the pair embrace at UFC 290 [VIDEO]

Israel Adesanya was in attendance at UFC 290 to see his friend and teammate Alexander Volkanovski attempt to defend his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez.

'The Great' once again proved why he is arguably the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now. He defeated Rodriguez via TKO in Round 3, and following his performance, was declared the "greatest of all time" by Adesanya.

Debate this week has raged around the greatest featherweight fighter of all time. It appears that 'The Last Stylebender' regards Volkanovski as not only the 145-pound GOAT but also the best MMA fighter to ever grace the octagon.

A special moment between the pair was captured and posted on Twitter by ESPN MMA, where Adesanya said:

"You're the greatest of all time. Greatest of all time. You're the man. I love you. You're the greatest of all time, no f***ing doubt. The greatest of all time, let's f***ing go!"

Alexander Volkanovski maintained his perfect record at featherweight following last night's superb performance, and he still has aspirations of becoming a two-division champion.

His last effort to achieve double-champ status ended in failure, as he was narrowly defeated by Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Following his victory over Rodriguez, many believe that 'The Great' could be next for the Dagestani.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Israel Adesanya following their face-to-face

Dricus du Plessis believes that Israel Adesanya already views the South African as "the champion" ahead of their potential clash.

Du Plessis put on the performance of his career against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. 'Stillknocks' knocked the former champion out in Round 2 of their fight, and he has set up a title fight with 'The Last Stylebender'.

Israel Adesanya was in attendance at last night's pay-per-view event, and following Du Plessis' victory, the pair shared a rather heated face-off in the octagon.

Their beef stems from comments made by the South African about becoming the first UFC champion to reside in Africa, which Adesanya took exception to.

Following Dricus du Plessis' win, he appeared in front of the media where he discussed his future meeting with Israel Adesanya as well as their face-off. He said:

"It's usually the contender that goes into the cage, right? So even he sees me as the champion already so he knows I'm the champion. And now that he's seen me in that cage he knows what a force I am in there... He's behaving like a clown in there, that's not how a champion behaves, that's not how a man behaves..."

