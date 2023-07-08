"What CTE does to a mf" - Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier having Max Holloway over Alexander Volkanovski in the top featherweights list enrages fans

Alexander Volkanovski's title reign at featherweight has eclipsed that of Max Holloway. But both Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman still believe that 'Blessed' ranks above the Australian on the all-time list at 145 pounds.

'The Great' has defeated Holloway three times, with their last meeting at UFC 276 being a particularly dominant display by Volkanovski. It was a pivotal moment in the featherweight GOAT debate for those who watched, as 'The Great' appeared to distance himself from Max Holloway somewhat.

Ahead of Alexander Volkanovski's title fight with interim-champion Yair Rodriguez, set to headline UFC 290, Cormier and Usman shared their top three all-time featherweights. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' listed Jose Aldo at number one, Max Holloway at number two and 'The Great' at third.

Cormier named Holloway atop his list, with Aldo in second place and Volkanovski in the third position.

The pair shared their lists during the UFC Weigh-In show.

Watch the video below from 41:00 for Cormier's picks and 44:30 for Usman's picks:

Fans on Reddit were less than pleased with the reasons given by both Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier. The fans felt that Alexander Volkanovski had more than established his position above Max Holloway on the GOAT list. See the comments below:

"What CTE does to a mf"

"It's crazy how Max is somehow a better featherweight than all the guys he lost to (Volk, Dustin, Conor), but somehow a worse featherweight than the one he beat (Aldo)."

"Leon's headkick f****d Usmans brain up same s**t happened with Jon elbowing the big baby to death."

"Max can’t be on the top list when Volk destroyed everyone. Aldo was 1 and Max took his spot, now Volk has beaten Aldo and Max. You can’t place them above him anymore."

Screenshot of fan reactions to Kamaru Usman and Daniel Cormier's featherweight top-3 all-time list

Charles Oliveira isn't worried about Alexander Volkanovski facing Islam Makhachev next

Charles Oliveira bounced back from his defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in superb fashion.

'Do Bronx' defeated perennial lightweight contender Beneil Dariush via TKO in the co-main event of UFC 289 last month. Prior to the bout, many believed a victory for Dariush would result in a title fight against Makhachev. But following a strong performance, Oliveira has reinstated himself as a possible contender.

Alexander Volkanovski is also a possible opponent for Makhachev. The pair were involved in a highly competitive fight at UFC 284, with the Dagestani narrowly winning via decision.

If 'The Great' is able to defeat Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 this weekend, he may be matched up with Makhachev again.

Charles Oliveira was asked if he was concerned about Volkanovski receiving the next lightweight title show, and he said this:

"I'm not worried at all... I'm just excited for what's to come..."

Watch the video below from 0:45:

Poll : 0 votes