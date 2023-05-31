Charles Oliveira's captivating run at lightweight came to an end against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last year.

The fight was billed as a battle between Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Sambo, a martial art originating in the Soviet region. Makhachev proved to be the superior man on the night.

'Do Bronx' applied his trademark marauding style, constantly pressuring his opponent as he walked Makhachev down. But Oliveira's upcoming opponent, Beneil Dariush, believes that the Brazilian's forward-moving style ultimately cost him the fight.

Darisuh was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, during which he dissected Charles Oliveira's performance against Islam Makhachev:

"The one thing that was really surprising was the distance management. Charles, I really thought would do a better job with the management of distance. But he didn't. He was so focused on being the guy who pressures and goes forward [that] he left a lot of openings. Even in the takedowns, he was so focused on getting the takedown that he got reversed..."

Dariush continued by saying:

"Distance management is so key when you're fighting guys like Makhachev..."

Watch the video below from 7:25:

Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are set to do battle in the co-main event of UFC 289 next weekend. The lightweight clash could determine who faces Islam Makhachev next.

Considering the nature of Oliveira vs. Makhachev at UFC 280, the promotion may hesitate to book a second fight should 'Do Bronx' defeat Dariush.

Beneil Dariush's former opponent predicts his upcoming bout against Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are set to do battle at UFC 289 next weekend in a scintillating lightweight clash.

Dariush is arguably the most deserving of a title shot out of the UFC's top five-ranked lightweight contenders given that he has not competed for gold yet. A win over former champion and No.1-ranked contender Oliveira could provide Dariush with exactly what he needs to be granted the next title shot.

Mateusz Gamrot, who took on Beneil Dariush at UFC 280, recently predicted the clash whilst talking to MMA journalist James Lynch. He said this:

"Maybe on the feet, maybe on the ground, it doesn't matter how. Beneil showed in my fight that he has high-level wrestling, very hard punches and he is a former world champion in jiu-jitsu. So for sure he is gonna win."

Watch the video below from 0:30:

