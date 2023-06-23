Mark Zuckerberg MMA: Which dojo/gym did the billionaire train in?

A few months ago, pictures and videos of Mark Zuckerberg training MMA and Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) in particular went viral. Since then, Zuckerberg has gone on to compete, even winning medals in the sole BJJ competition he took part in.

Fans, however, are curious as to which gym Mark Zuckerberg actually trains at. The Meta CEO has acknowledged that he trains at Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu, which was founded and is managed by veteran judo and BJJ black belt holder, Dave Camarillo.

After medalling in his first tournament, Zuckerberg took to Instagram and said:

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo@khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"

Coach Dave Camarillo also took to Instagram to praise Zuckerberg for his dedication and commitment to BJJ. He said:

"I’ve been privileged to witness some amazing individuals do amazing things in my career. And I have been honored to play a small role in their life. Yesterday was one of those times. It’s inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people. @zuck I am honored to train with you, teach you and learn from you. You are truly an amazing person. Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us!"

Mark Zuckerberg bizzarely called out by Elon Musk for cage match, UFC boss Dana White says fight could happen

Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk engaged with each other on social media. Wildly enough, it ended with Musk, albeit somewhat humorously, calling out Zuckerberg to a cage match.

It turns out that it was not in jest, and that Musk is entirely serious. UFC boss Dana White spoke to TMZ and said that both men are "absolutely dead serious" about a potential fight:

"I was taking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this... They both said 'Yeah we'll do it.' They both want to do it."

