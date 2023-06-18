Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ advice backfires as MMA fans roast him for being a ‘white belt'

Mark Zuckerberg shared some words of encouragement, but MMA fans weren't too impressed.

During his appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Zuckerberg spoke about his experience in BJJ so far and what to expect with starting out. He mentioned that people should expect to fail and not go into it with the expectation that they will be exceptional pros from the beginning.

He said:

"[You] have to be willing to just get beaten up a lot. ...Part of learning is failing. People who train jiu-jitsu - you need to not have pride."

Although the Facebook co-founder's words were meant to be encouraging, MMA fans roasted him. Fans noted that he is a white belt, while others brought up what transpired at a tournament that he participated in, writing:

"When a white belt gives you advice you listen" [@Ilyatwin - Twitter]

Ilya @Ilyatwin @espnmma When a white belt gives you advice you listen @espnmma When a white belt gives you advice you listen

"And private lessons from some of the best in the world that requires money 99% of us don’t have…" [@AlphaXRey - Twitter]

El Rey 👑 @AlphaXRey @espnmma And private lessons from some of the best in the world that requires money 99% of us don’t have… @espnmma And private lessons from some of the best in the world that requires money 99% of us don’t have… https://t.co/z6bgjUEAYk

"I’ll take my advice from a real jiu jitsu player and not a spoiled rich kid who pays people to lose" [@Greazy__E - Twitter]

Eli @Greazy__E @espnmma I’ll take my advice from a real jiu jitsu player and not a spoiled rich kid who pays people to lose @espnmma I’ll take my advice from a real jiu jitsu player and not a spoiled rich kid who pays people to lose

"Says the guy who had a competition restarted after he lost then got the gold and silver medal…" [@dc_2E - Twitter]

dan @dc_2E @espnmma Says the guy who had a competition restarted after he lost then got the gold and silver medal… @espnmma Says the guy who had a competition restarted after he lost then got the gold and silver medal…

"You need to not have pride” didnt his publicist publish a statement asserting that he didn’t get choked out in a bjj tournament" [@sojo___ - Twitter]

SJ @sojo___ @espnmma “you need to not have pride” didnt his publicist publish a statement asserting that he didn’t get choked out in a bjj tournament @espnmma “you need to not have pride” didnt his publicist publish a statement asserting that he didn’t get choked out in a bjj tournament 😭😭😭😭

Clearly, Zuckerberg didn't win over any new fans with the advice he shared, so it will be interesting to see if he eventually gains more respect among the MMA community as he continues with BJJ.

Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello

Mark Zuckerberg isn't just a BJJ practitioner, but he also appears to be a fan of Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello.

During post-fight press conference after his win over Marcos Breno at Bellator 294, he revealed that he exchanged DMs with the Facebook co-founder and has a friendship with him. 'The Italian Gangster' mentioned that he received a nice message and credited him for suggesting that he throw more strikes, saying:

"I was DM'ing with Mark Zuckerberg before this fight, and he said, 'good luck tonight, let's see the hands flow.' That encouraged me to let the hands flow...So shout out to Zuck for having me f*cking throw some punches, having me clip the guy." [h/t Cageside Press]

Poll : 0 votes