Mark Zuckerberg's wife's horrified reaction to a UFC fight goes viral as he prepares to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg is among the world's most prominent tech moguls and is widely known for his love for MMA and combat sports. However, his wife doesn't share his passion for the beautifully violent sport and once looked aghast while watching a UFC fight sitting cage-side.

In a recent video uploaded to Twitter by user @breezygoblue, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, can be seen sitting cage-side at the UFC Vegas 61 event in October last year.

In the third round of the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones bantamweight bout, when both fighters were throwing haymakers at each other, Chan can be seen looking comically alarmed at the violence. As the two fighters threw punches and knees in the pocket, she animatedly hid her face and shook her head in disapproval.

The Meta Platforms CEO could make his MMA debut against Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometime later this year. After Mark Zuckerberg exchanged some light-hearted banter with Musk on social media last month, he seemingly agreed to take their competitiveness to the next level.

After the two billionaires expressed their eagerness to fight each other in the cage, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he could make such a spectacle a reality. It remains to be seen if the two titans of the tech industry face off in an MMA fight.

Watcher.Guru @WatcherGuru pic.twitter.com/ERrYsxrbKF JUST IN: Elon Musk says his fight against Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X (Twitter), and "all proceeds will go to charity for veterans." twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mark Zuckerberg suggests date for Elon Musk fight; Tesla CEO rejects due to injury concerns

Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed that he suggested August 26 as the date for his bout against Elon Musk when the two first spoke.

Zuckerberg has been an avid practitioner of mixed martial arts for a while now and often posts pictures/videos from his training sessions. Moreover, the Meta Platforms chief has also won medals at multiple Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions. Given his dedication to the sport, it's unsurprising to see Zuckerberg eager to make his MMA debut against a rival like Musk.

In a recent tweet, Mark Zuckerberg responded to Elon Musk's claims of preparing for their fight and wrote:

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

The Tesla CEO then urged his rival to push back the date and revealed he has an injury that would make August 26 an impossible date. He wrote:

"Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck and upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Check out the tweet below:

Screenshot via @elonmusk on Twitter