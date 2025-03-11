Mark Zuckerberg shares three-word response after Nina-Marie Daniele praises Meta CEO for promoting MMA and UFC

Nina-Marie Daniele and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had a friendly interaction on social media after UFC 313. Zuckerberg, who has made significant strides in his martial arts practice in recent years, was one of the notable attendees at the event, attracting considerable attention to the sport of MMA and the UFC.

After the event, the Meta CEO shared a series of photos on Instagram, where he was seen interacting with fighters. In the caption of his post, Zuckerberg expressed his eagerness to watch a rematch between headliners Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, who faced off at UFC 313.

Check out the post below:

Daniele took to the comments section and praised Zuckerberg for promoting MMA and the UFC, writing:

"Love how much you promote MMA and the UFC! You are the goat Zuck."

Zuckerberg replied:

"@ninamariedaniele Love the sport. [flame emoji]"

Check out the social media interaction below:

Nina Marie Daniele and Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram comments

Nina-Marie Daniele had a tense social media interaction with a female UFC fighter after Alex Pereira's recent defeat

In recent years, Nina-Marie Daniele's interactions with fighters and her social media content during fight week have become a notable part of the UFC experience. During the UFC 313 fight week, Daniele interviewed Alex Pereira and created several videos for fans.

After Pereira lost the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev in the main event, UFC strawweight Diana Belbita took to X and suggested that Daniele's interactions may have cursed Pereira, implying this influenced his loss. She wrote:

"We have a new curse. Nina Drama curse. #UFC313"

Daniele did not take Belbita's comments lightly and replied:

"I respect you as a fighter so I won’t say anything bad. How am I a curse when I filmed as many videos with Alex as I did with Ankalaev? Please elaborate. You should focus more on training and less on tweeting negativity. Focus on your fight with Dione Barbosa… you have a tough challenge ahead. Wish you the best."

Check out the social media interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Belbita did not intend to insult or make fun of Daniele. In response to Daniele's post, Belbita apologized and recognized her contributions to MMA media. Notably, fans have also associated Mark Zuckerberg's presence with Pereira's loss, naming it the 'Mark Zuckerberg curse'.

