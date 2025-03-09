Ex-UFC star feels Mark Zuckerberg might be the new Drake as Alex Pereira loses at UFC 313 after posing with the Meta CEO: "Zuck is him"

Following Alex Pereira's defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, a former UFC fighter has drawn a comparison between Mark Zuckerberg and rapper Drake.

Ad

The event saw Ankalaev becoming the new light heavyweight champion after winning via unanimous decision. The judges scorecard received mixed reactions from the MMA world, with some fans dissatisfied after the Brazilian lost his strap.

Before the fight, Pereira clicked a photo backstage with the Meta CEO, who was in attendance for the pay-per-view.

Following ufc-313-alex-pereira-vs-magomed-ankalaev-full-video-highlights" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">the loss, Derek Brunson has now posted 'Poatan's' recent photo with Zuckerberg. Brunson also included a photo of the tech billionaire alongside former UFC kingpins Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The One' is trying to imply hilariously that just like Drake, who is infamous for betting on athletes who end up losing, Pereira, Volkanovski, and Adesanya all lost their UFC titles after meeting Zuckerberg. Hence, the Meta CEO represents a fresh iteration of the 'Drake Curse'.

On X, Brunson posted the aforementioned hilarious comparison in a post captioned:

"It’s given Drake vibes !!! Zuck is him 😂😂😂 UFC313"

Check out Derek Brunson's post below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Pereira met Drake before UFC 313

Alex Pereira traveled to Australia to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312 who was locked in for a rematch against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

During 'Poatan's' stay in Australia, he met with Drake at a concert and also shook hands with the rapper. Pereira meeting Drake worried former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier, who believed the Brazilian should be at the gym training instead of engaging in off-camp distractions.

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira meeting Drake in the video below:

Ad

However, even after losing to Ankalaev at UFC 313, Pereira showed he was prepared for the fight, as he was never taken down despite the Dagestani's multiple attempts.

As per UFC CEO Dana White, an instant rematch is on the cards, which would allow Pereira to regain the UFC light heavyweight title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.