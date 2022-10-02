Mark Zuckerberg vs. Dana White net worth comparison: How much wealthier is the Meta CEO than the UFC president?

Mark Zuckerberg's appearance at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan and meeting with Dana White made waves on social media. The Meta CEO and UFC president furthered their relationship over a mutual love for mixed martial arts.

But how do the two stack up against each other in terms of net worth?

The UFC's head honcho has an estimated net worth of $500 million factoring in all his assets. His 9% ownership in the UFC contributes majorly towards that. The UFC's sale to Endeavor in 2016 for $4.025 billion netted White $360 million, while he retained his leadership role at the company.

White has transformed the company ever since it was acquired by Zuffa LLC in 2001 and has made it the leading combat sports organization in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's current net worth, according to Forbes, is a whopping $49.1 billion, placing him 23rd on the list of richest men in the world. His storied career as the founder of Facebook has extended to a multi-billion dollar company that owns the most popular social media platforms in the world.

Meta owns Facebook, Instagram and the popular messaging app WhatsApp and pulls in an estimated $117.9 billion in revenue each year.

Mark Zuckerberg reveals Dana White invited him to UFC event

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan was different in that it did not have a live audience. The Apex Arena was closed off to fans and the event was held in front of a special contingent.

Dana White was not forthcoming with any details behind the UFC's decision to conduct the event behind closed doors. Despite the event being closed off to the public, Mark Zuckerberg was pictured ringside alongside his wife, Priscilla Chan.

This prompted many fans on the internet to suggest that the American billionaire had rented out the entire arena in order to enjoy the UFC event by himself. White denied any such rumors on Twitter:

"Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit."

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta…

However, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to thank Dana White for inviting him and provoked further ire from the fans. He posted a picture alongside headliner Mackenzie Dern and his fellow invitees.

"Excited to see @mackenziedern fight tonight in Vegas. Thanks @danawhite for inviting us!"

