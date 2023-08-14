Mark Zuckerberg wants ONE Championship to host Elon Musk fight

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the highly intriguing mixed martial arts match-up between tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk deserves to be witnessed by a global audience.

Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, certainly thinks so and would love the dream fight to take place inside the ONE Championship Circle.

In a post on his personal Threads account, Zuckerberg cast doubt about Musk’s true intentions about trading leather with him.

However, if this clash between two enigmatic personas does materialize, he believes it should be hosted by the biggest martial arts leaders in the world, ONE Championship and the UFC:

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

Zuckerberg’s post comes in response to Musk’s latest claims that their bout will be handled by their own foundations and not by any MMA organization.

Here’s what the X head honcho wrote on his own social media platform:

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

By the looks of things, it appears the pair have reached an impasse regarding their wishes for this never-before-seen battle between tech titans.

Obviously, they can still cater to both worlds and make it a philanthropic venture while seeking help from the biggest name in the martial arts industry.

For sure, Zuck and Musk couldn’t go wrong by going with ONE Championship for this epic fight.