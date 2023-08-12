"Anything he says has not been agreed on" - Mark Zuckerberg counters Elon Musk's claims of cutting UFC out of MMA fight

Mark Zuckerberg recently clapped back at Elon Musk's latest claims regarding their fight.

Earlier this year, the two tech titans seemingly agreed to an MMA fight after going back and forth on social media. While their banter was light-hearted, their well-known rivalry isn't. Given their competitiveness in the tech world, many were keen to see them hash out their differences in the cage.

UFC president Dana White later confirmed their seriousness and claimed he could make such a fight happen. Both billionaires were initially keen on the UFC handling the event. However, Elon Musk recently backtracked and claimed that the UFC will not manage his fight against Mark Zuckerberg in any capacity.

The Tesla CEO stated that the fight will live-stream on their social media platforms - Twitter and Threads. He also hinted that it would take place at a historical site in Italy. However, it seems Musk and Zuckerberg aren't on the same page regarding their fight.

The Meta Platforms CEO recently dismissed Musk's claims and urged fans not to buy into whatever the Tesla CEO says. In a post on Threads, Meta's answer to Twitter, he stated:

"I love this sport, and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Screenshot from @MMAFighting on Twitter

Dana White on Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk

While it's unclear whether the UFC will be involved in the highly anticipated Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk cage fight, promotional frontman Dana White is trying to make it a reality.

White was the first major MMA personality to confirm that the two tech moguls were serious about fighting each other. He also shared that both had been in touch with him to discuss the possibility of the UFC building a whole card around their matchup.

In a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Dana White discussed the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight and revealed he's met with Italian officials to hold the event in the Roman Colosseum. He stated:

"I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum. It would be MMA. I mean, it's one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard. Tons of great fights, and then you'd have the main event. Think about how big that fight would be."

Watch the full interview below: