Markwayne Mullin MMA: How many fights does the Republican senator have under his belt?

United States senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin is a former mixed martial arts fighter, who competed in the years before he was elected to Congress.

Mullin has three professional fights under his belt and holds an unbeaten record. All three of his fights came under the banner of the regional mixed martial arts promotion Xtreme Fighting League out of Oklahoma, not to be confused with the Mexican promotion XFL.

Mullin made his professional debut on November 11, 2006 against Bobby Kelley. It took Mullin just 46 seconds to make his mark as he submitted Kelley with a rear-naked choke. He followed up his first professional win with a second matchup against Clinton Bonds in a main event fight at XFL - SuperBrawl. He won via submission again using an armbar to submit Bonds in the second round.

Mullin's third and final mixed martial arts fight came in a rematch against Clinton Bonds, but the outcome was the same as before. Mullin won via TKO as a barrage of punches from Mullin rendered Bonds unable to continue.

Markwayne Mullin enjoyed a brief but undefeated stint in MMA and won all his fights via a finish, with two submissions and one TKO. Such is the senator's enthusiasm towards fitness that he led a mixed group of Republican and Democrat representatives in an early morning pre-dawn workouts.

Mullin was elected in a special election in 2022 to serve out the rest-retired senator Jim Inhofe's term becoming the first native American U.S. senator since Ben Nighthorse Campbell retired in 2005.

He had stated his intention of working towards reintroducing the Ali Expansion Act, which acts in the interests of boxers, ensuring fair practice on the side of promoters. The act will extend towards mixed martial artists as well and will call for transparency from promotions such as the UFC.

Just got word from Senator @RepMullin that he's looking to reintroduce the Ali Expansion Act from the senate side of things in 2023.

Markwayne Mullin MMA: US senator challenges Teamsters union boss to cage match

Markwayne Mullin has challenged the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Sean O'Brien to a cage match.

O'Brien was previously accused by Mullin of trying to intimidate the workforce at Mullin's plumbing company to unionize. In response, O'Brien stated that the Teamsters hold greedy CEOs like Mullin accountable.

Markwayne Mullin did not stand for further accusations and challenged Sean O'Brien to an MMA fight.

"An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept."

Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. https://t.co/9WpvuTpDlG

