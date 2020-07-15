Marlon Moraes confirms that Cody Garbrandt fight is in the works; reveals timeline for return

Marlon Moraes was recently confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife. He felt symptoms and immediately reported it to ATT owner Dan Lambert, who had him tested and he was confirmed as a positive case.

However, he's feeling much better and there's already a timeline on his return and his opponent. Marlon Moraes told ESPN Brazil that the plan is for him to face Cody Garbrandt. Marlon Moraes said that he's had an agreement for the bout and is expected to face the former Bantamweight Champion this October:

"The fight [the UFC has] to do now is me versus Cody. And I think they will put [Aljamain] Sterling to fight Yan and whoever wins between me and Cody will be the next to fight for the belt," Moraes said. "The [UFC] is already planning [Moraes-Garbrandt] for October. The fight has already been offered, on my part it has already been accepted, I'm just waiting for the UFC."

Does Marlon Moraes vs Cody Garbrandt make sense as a title eliminator?

Aljamain Sterling is expected to face newly-crowned undisputed Champion Petr Yan after defeating Cory Sandhagen in a #1 contender's fight. With Yan vs Sterling the expected title fight in late 2020, it would make sense for Marlon Moraes vs Cody Garbrandt to be the fight to determine the next in line. It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

There's no denying that the Bantamweight division is the most exciting that it's ever been. If Cody Garbrandt can continue to bounce back following his win over Raphael Assuncao, then he could have another crack at the UFC gold for the first time in over three years.

This is going to be an exciting fight to watch. Marlon Moraes will be an overwhelming favorite given his recent run, even despite his title fight defeat to Henry Cejudo.