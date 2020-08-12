This weekend's UFC 252 pay-per-view will feature a Bantamweight match-up between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera as the co-main event. In the lead-up to the fight, O'Malley decided to dye his hair and match the colors of the Ecuadorian flag, the home nation of his opponent 'Chito' Vera.

Sean O'Malley's hair changing stunt is clearly an indication of him trying to get into Marlon Vera's head, however, the latter, whom many consider as the underdog heading into the fight, isn't allowing 'Sugar' to play his mind games.

While speaking to Hablemos MMA on Monday, Marlon Vera said that his opponent Sean O'Malley already knows who is going to dictate this fight. 'Chito' further discussed the fight and also spoke of O'Malley, as well. (H/T: BJ Penn)

“He’s a guy that has talent. He knows how to fight well. He has power in his hands. He has his style, but let’s be honest, people want to make that fight was his breakout moment, a fight that put him the highest. But the casual fans forget that Eddie Wineland was knocked out the same way by Johnny Eduardo."

"It was a very similar knockout. The people who don’t study the UFC that much that are only fans at night; obviously they’re going to think he’s the best, and good for him because that gets him more money, gets him to the title quicker."

"But at the end of the day, Eddie Wineland was knocked out like that a few years ago, so Eddie Wineland bout in my opinion doesn’t count.”- said Marlon Vera.

Marlon Vera vs Sean O'Malley at UFC 252

There is a lot of hype surrounding the UFC 252 bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. The PPV will mark a quick return to 'Sugar', who previously fought at UFC 248 and at UFC 250.

As for Marlon Vera, he will be heading into the fight on the back of an impressive win over Song Yadong and will look forward to extend his winning run in the UFC this weekend at the Apex.