Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

UFC bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz are set to collide at UFC San Diego this weekend, with both fighters hoping to edge closer to a title shot. This will be the first time 'Chito' and 'The Dominator' have fought, despite both men having 28 UFC bouts combined since 2011.

Vera and Cruz both stand at 173cm tall, but the Ecuadorian has a 179cm reach, which is 6cm longer than his opponent's. When both UFC fighters last weighed-in, 'Chito' was 1lb heavier than his 135lb counterpart. The two combatants look evenly matched, but Vera has been far more active in recent years than Cruz.

Despite joining the organization in 2011, Dominick Cruz has only fought nine times in the UFC. The American has amassed an organizational record of seven wins and just two losses, only losing to Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo. Both bouts were for the UFC bantamweight title, with 'The Dominator' winning the inaugural belt against Urijah Faber in 2011.

His opponent, Marlon Vera, joined the UFC three years later in 2014, but has fought 19 times in the organization, winning 13 and losing 6 during his busy career. The Ecuadorian MMA fighter was famously the first man to beat Sean O'Malley in professional MMA and is currently on a three-fight winning streak after beating Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar and Rob Font in consecutive bouts.

Who has Dominick Cruz beaten during his UFC career?

As mentioned, Dominick Cruz has only fought nine times in the UFC since joining the organization 11 years ago. Despite his lack of bouts, the American has only ever fought high-level opponents, with many of his contests being against some of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

'The Dominator' beat both Urijah Faber and Demetrious Johnson in back-to-back fights during his first year in the UFC. The bantamweight legend went unbeaten between 2011 and 2016, getting another three wins over Takeya Mizugaki, T.J. Dillashaw and Faber.

After winning his first five fights in the UFC, Cruz suffered back-to-back defeats against Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo, marking his only two losses in the organization. The 37-year-old has since bounced back from these setbacks, beating Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz in 2021.

The former UFC bantamweight champion now faces Marlon Vera this weekend, which could extend Cruz's winning streak to three fights and potentially push him closer to another title shot.

