Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba: Live round-by-round updates

The Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight clash. It pits two monstrous punchers against each other, and neither man will end the night content with anything less than a violent win.

For Bakole, the stakes are high and the bout will be a proving ground for him. Much of his reputation has hinged on him being a juggernaut with an unbreakable chin and nuclear heat in his hands. Unfortunately, his boogeyman image was shattered by Joseph Parker.

The pair clashed for the interim WBO heavyweight title in late Feb., with Parker stopping a short-notice Bakole within two rounds. Bakole will be determined to rebound from the defeat. Meanwhile, Ajagba, who is famous for his bizarre win over Curtis Harper, who simply walked out of the ring, it is an opportunity.

Bakole is the biggest possible name for him to face, and a win would do wonders for his career and extend his current five-fight win streak. Unfortunately, he isn't expected to win, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Bakole as a -380 favorite, while Ajagba is a +285 underdog.

The main card starts on May 3 at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for Americans, 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans, and 2:00 AM A.S.T. (Arabian Standard Time) for Saudi fans. The Bakole vs. Ajagba fight is anticipated for 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. / 1:00 AM B.S.T. / 3:00 AM A.S.T.

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

