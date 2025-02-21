Martin Nguyen grateful that final fight of his legendary career took place in Qatar: “One of the best countries I’ve been to”

Martin Nguyen left it all on the line against Shamil Gasanov at ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena last Thursday, Feb. 20.

However, after the full 15 minutes elapsed, his efforts weren’t enough, as 'The Cobra' came away with a unanimous decision victory.

The former two-division MMA world champion then graciously left his gloves in the Circle, signaling the end of an almost 11-year career in the world's largest martial arts organization.

After announcing his decision to retire and saying his goodbyes, Nguyen thanked the passionate people of Qatar for hosting him in his mixed martial arts career swan song.

'The Situ-Asian' told Mitch Chilson post-fight:

"Shotout to Qatar for coming out and showing love. I swear this is one of the best countries I’ve been to. And you guys coming out here, showing love to ONE Championship, and even Chatri, and the crew as well, man."

Truth be told, Martin Nguyen looked like he still had a lot left in the tank. The Vietnamese-Australian veteran landed some shots against Gasanov and held his own during the grappling exchanges.

In hindsight, the Dagestani's elite chain wrestling is simply too overwhelming for anybody in the division, which powered him to his fourth straight victory.

The full replay of ONE 171: Qatar is available via watch.onefc.com

Martin Nguyen feels it's 'the right time' to walk into the sunset

Martin Nguyen gave it his all each time he stepped foot in the Cricle. Win or lose, fans knew 'The Situ-Asian' would perform to the best of his abilities and always aimed to entertain.

Now, it's time for the promotion's first-ever two-weight world champion to hang up his gloves and proceed to the next chapter of his life.

"I was just a young kid with a dream," he said in his post-fight interview.

"Ten and a half years in ONE Championship, fighting at the top level. This is a goodbye from me, honestly. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. This is my time, guys. When it's time, it's time. And I feel this is my time," he added.

