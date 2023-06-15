Martin Nguyen looks to get a match when ONE goes to Japan

Martin Nguyen practically did it all in his ONE Championship career, but there is one more thing he wants to accomplish in the promotion.

The former two-division world champion wants to fight in Japan.

Nguyen, who once held the ONE featherweight and lightweight world titles simultaneously, told South China Morning Post that fighting in Tokyo has always been his dream as a professional martial artist.

Apart from Tokyo, the Vietnamese-Australian star said fighting in the United States is one of his goals as well as taking part in a ONE Championship card in Vietnam and Australia.

Nguyen said:

“That’s one of my dreams, man. A hundred percent man. Tokyo, America, most definitely Australia, and Vietnam.”

The No.4-ranked featherweight contender is one of the most influential stars in ONE Championship and he’s also the first fighter to become a two-division world champion in the promotion.

Nguyen became the ONE featherweight world champion when he knocked out Russian submission machine Marat Gafurov in August 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Barely three months into his world title reign, ‘The Situ-Asian’ challenged Filipino legend Eduard Folayang for the ONE lightweight world title in Manila.

Just like with Gafurov, Nguyen knocked out Folayang in the second round which left the Manila crowd speechless.

Nguyen even tried to go for a third world title but fell in his bid to take the ONE bantamweight world title from Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes in March 2018 in Bangkok.

Though he’s been without a world title for more than a couple of years now, Nguyen is still one of the most lethal fighters in ONE Championship.

The former double champion is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Brazil’s Leonardo Casotti at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February in Bangkok.

Watch the full interview below:

