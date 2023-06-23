Martin Nguyen says ONE Championship would be huge in Australia

Australian-Vietnamese star Martin Nguyen is hopeful his countrymen get an opportunity to see a ONE Championship event on Australian soil.

The former two-division champion has his sights set on the winner of the featherweight clash between Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov, scheduled for ONE Fight Night 12.

According to Nguyen, if such an exciting fight event were to debut in Australia, it would undoubtedly elevate MMA to a whole new level in 'the land down under'.

Why they haven’t done it already, continues to stump Nguyen since some of the best MMA fighters in the world hail from Australia.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, he explained:

“I mean they have a huge market over here. I don’t know why they’re not coming over here. They just got the recent what was that TV deal, which is huge as well, so that’s a huge step to get into the country as well, a broadcasting deal.”

Over the last months, ONE Championship has taken serious strides in popularizing mixed martial arts on selected international broadcasting networks in Asia.

Since the release of “ONE Friday Fights” and “ONE Fight Night”, Australian fans have been given access to stream all ONE events live on the country’s most premier sports networks, 7plus.

However, there’s more work to be done in order to get an event launched in Australia. For now, the former divisional king remains hopeful that ONE Championship will bring their exciting spectacles to his place of residence.

ONE’s first U.S. debut in Broomfield, Colorado this year, ONE Fight Night 10, is evidence to show there’s hope for all other countries, including Australia, to host a ONE event in the foreseeable future.

