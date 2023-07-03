Martin Nguyen understands why Shamil Gasanov didn’t want to fight him

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen knows that fighters do want to compete and understands why featherweight rival Shamil Gasanov does not want to wait until later this year to fight him.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘The Situ-Asian’ revealed that he plans to go back to competing by October if plans fall into place, and that ‘The Cobra’ cannot be faulted for turning to other opponents for the time being.

Martin Nguyen, the former ONE featherweight and lightweight world champion, said:

“I understand if he doesn’t wanna wait that long to fight me, then you know fighters gonna fight. That’s the next fight in line to make.”

Nguyen and Gasanov were scheduled to collide in February this year at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old Russian fighter had to withdraw days before the anticipated showdown.

Martin Nguyen, 34, then had a replacement opponent in unbeaten Kyrgyzstani dynamo Razhab Shaydullaev, who turned out to be a no-go as well. The No. 4-ranked featherweight title contender ended up facing Brazilian Leonardo Casotti, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

Shamil Gasanov, meanwhile, is set to see action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video against American Garry Tonon. ‘The Cobra,’ who is the No. 5-ranked contender in the division, battles No.2 fighter Tonon in the co-headlining fight for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Gasanov is looking to make it back-to-back victories in ONE Championship after he nailed his promotional debut last October over South Korean Kim Jae Woong by first-round submission through a rear-naked choke.

