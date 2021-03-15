Thomas Hearns claims Marvin Hagler's death happened after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

One of Marvin Hagler's biggest career rivals, Thomas Hearns, has insinuated that his death happened due to the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Marvelous' died on Saturday night at the age of 66. He recorded 52 knockouts throughout his career and was the undisputed middleweight champion for seven years in the 1980s.

With Marvin Hagler's condition deteriorating, hours before his death, Hearns uploaded a picture of 'Marvelous' to his social media. The caption suggested that the former champion was sick because of his recent vaccination against the coronavirus.

"A real true warrior. Pray for the king and his family... he's in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine! He'll be just fine, but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!"

There is no evidence to support the statement made by Hearns, and the 'Marvelous' official website states the champion died of natural causes.

"We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end."

Bombarded with messages alleging that his post supported anti-vaccine sentiment, Hearns posted another message to his Instagram account. He made it clear that he did not intend for the previous text to be an anti-vaccine campaign.

"Allow us to have our peace. Our love and respect to Marvin and his family, this is not an anti vaccine campaign... it's outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband, and so much more. The Marvelous one, Marvin Hagler."

Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns fought in 1985 in a match considered by many boxing experts to have produced one of the best opening rounds ever in the sport.

'Marvelous' defended his middleweight belt 12 times between 1980 and 1987, eventually losing it to Sugar Ray Leonard via split decision in a highly-controversial bout.

Joe Rogan shared a drawing he made of Marvin Hagler in 1983

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a hardcore fan of combat sports. During his teenage years, Rogan was especially into boxing and Marvin Hagler was his biggest idol in the sport.

Following Hagler's death, Rogan shared on social media a drawing he did of the former champion fighting Tony Sibson back in 1983, when he was only 15 years old.