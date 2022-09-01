When Marvin Vettori wore his new Venum shorts backwards for UFC photoshoot

Before his second bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 263, Marvin Vettori engaged in the usual media responsibilities that UFC fighters must undergo when preparing for their bouts. However, keen-eyed MMA fans managed to spot a difference in Vettori's media image, with the Italian wearing his Venum shorts backwards.

BT Sport, who broadcast UFC bouts every weekend in the United Kingdom, were quick to cash in on the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter and posted the image to their fanbase:

As you can clearly see from the other images featuring Nate Diaz and Brandon Moreno, the UFC logo is meant to be facing the front of the shorts. The mishap brought plenty of laughs to UFC fans, with many of them cracking jokes on Twitter:

Marvin Vettori was rematching Israel Adesanya at UFC 263, which made the wardrobe malfunction even worse given the large amount of media hype surrounding Adesanya's bouts.

'The Last Stylebender' managed to once again beat the Italian via decision, with the first bout being decided via split decision at UFC on FOX 29. At UFC 263, Adesanya managed to beat 'The Italian Dream' via unanimous decision, leaving no doubt over who was the better fighter on the night.

Who is Marvin Vettori fighting next?

With his UFC 263 wardrobe malfunction behind him, the Italian MMA fighter now has another tough test to contend with. Marvin Vettori is scheduled to face Robert Whittaker this weekend in France. The bout will be the co-main event, with Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa headlining the Paris show.

Whittaker lost his most recent bout against Israel Adesanya, marking his second loss to the champion in his UFC career. 'The Last Stylebender' won via unanimous decision at UFC 271. This was an improvement from the first bout for Whittaker, with Adesanya knocking 'The Reaper' out in the second round at UFC 243 back in 2019.

Marvin Vettori will be coming into this bout full of confidence after getting a decision win against Paulo Costa in his most recent UFC outing. However, the Italian hasn't fought this year, which might give a slight edge to Whittaker, who last fought in Febuary.

Neither fighter has managed to beat Israel Adesanya in two attempts, but both will be keen to get another title shot with a win in France this weekend. Adesanya has his own tough test coming soon, with him set to face Alex Pereira at UFC 281 later this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard