Marvin Vettori issues deadline to Daniel Cormier for getting him into EA UFC 4 video game 

Soon-to-be top-5 UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has issued an ultimatum to Daniel Cormier to get him on the EA UFC 4 video game.

Marvin Vettori put on the performance of a lifetime at UFC Vegas 16, defeating top-5 ranked contender Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision to likely earn himself a spot in the upper half of the middleweight rankings.

Apart from his rise in the division, it looks like Vettori wants to see himself on the latest installment of the EA UFC video game.

Talking to Megan Olivi post-fight, Vettori made it known that he wants to be in the EA UFC 4 video game immediately:

"Put me in the game tomorrow, guys. Tomorrow! Cormier, I know you have a big say on that, tomorrow! I want to see myself on EA Sports on Instagram, my picture, Marvin Vettori is in the game!"

Why is Marvin Vettori calling Daniel Cormier out to get into the UFC video game?

What reason does Marvin Vettori have for calling Daniel Cormier out about being in the EA UFC 4 video game? As it turns out, the former two-division UFC champion has some pull when it comes to EA UFC 4. Not only is Daniel Cormier the official commentator on the game, but he's also the official 'Ratings Adjuster'.

Daniel Cormier is a self-professed 'life-long gamer', and it's only fitting that being one of the best fighters and analysts in the industry today, he gets a say on how his former UFC colleagues are ranked.

Advertisement

Marvin Vettori even promised to be nice if Daniel Cormier can work his magic and get him in the game:

"I promise I’m not gonna talk sh*t to you…maybe. Maybe."

Cormier retired from competition back in August and has shifted his focus to commentary, alongside veterans Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

Vettori has won his last four fights and is likely on his way to becoming a top-5 middleweight contender. With the way things are going, EA Sports and UFC will definitely have to put Vettori in the game.