Marvin Vettori pens heartfelt tribute after sudden and tragic death of younger brother: "You've always been my strength"

Marvin Vettori recently shared a deeply emotional message on social media as he mourned the untimely death of his younger brother. On Tuesday, Italian media outlet TgCom24 was the first to report the news that the younger brother of one-time UFC middleweight title challenger, Patrick Vettori, tragically lost his life in a fatal fire at his home in Mezzocorona, Italy.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered after Patrick accidentally left a pan unattended on the stove before falling asleep. Despite neighbors quickly alerting emergency services, police and firefighters arrived at the scene too late, as Patrick had already passed away due to smoke inhalation by the time help arrived.

Vettori turned to Instagram to announce the tragic passing of his 30-year-old brother, expressing the deep sorrow his sudden loss has caused. 'The Italian Dream' shared a series of childhood photos with a touching message, explaining that coping with Patrick's death will be an overwhelming challenge:

"You were and always will be No. 1, my little brother! You left us leaving an unfillable void, I will love you until my last breath. I don’t think I’ll be the same after today because maybe I never told you, but you’ve always been my strength. You were the smartest and smartest of the two; you were creating a wonderful future for yourself, and I can’t get over it."

He added:

"It is said that Jesus calls back the most beautiful souls prematurely to have them with him in heaven, and then I hope that you are there with him, looking and watching over us with that goodness that has always set you apart. I love you, my brother, and even though it won’t be easy to continue life without you, it gives me heart to know that one day I’ll be buried next to you."

Check out Marvin Vettori's post below (translated from Italian):

Was Marvin Vettori's brother also an MMA fighter?

Although little was publicly known about Patrick's personal life, his Instagram profile offered insight into his professional pursuits. Unlike his brother Marvin Vettori, Patrick did not appear to have been involved in mixed martial arts.

Instead, he pursued a career in business. He owned a real estate company named Vettori Homes and was also the co-founder of Padel Hall, a paddle tennis facility based in Trento.

Meanwhile, 'The Italian Dream' returned to the octagon at UFC Vegas 104 in March after an almost two-year hiatus, where he faced Roman Dolidze in a rematch. Unfortunately for Vettori, the bout ended in a unanimous decision loss.

