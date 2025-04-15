What happened to Marvin Vettori's brother? Exploring what led to the 30-year-old's demise

There was some news in the MMA community as Marvin Vettori's brother passed away at the young age of 30. He made the heartbreaking announcement on social media and shared several photos showing the bond they had.

According to Italian news outlet TgCom24, police and firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment in Trento, Italy. Upon arriving, Vettori's brother, Patrick, was found dead due to smoke inhalation from the fire. The UFC star's brother was reportedly sleeping on his couch at the time of the fire, which resulted in his untimely death.

The 30-year-old's passing came less than a week after announcing his plans to serve his local community in Mezzocorona by running in the upcoming municipal election. Patrick had expressed his desire to provide young citizens in the community a voice and was planning to campaign on that promise.

Vettori took to his Instagram account to announce Patrick's passing and opened up about the void he leaves behind. The former UFC title challenger mentioned that his brother's death will be very difficult to cope with:

"You were and always will be number 1, my little brother! You left a void that cannot be filled, I will love you until my last breath. I don't think I'll be the same after today because I never told you but you've always been my strength. You were the smartest and smartest of the 2, you were creating a wonderful future for yourself and I can't get over it." [Translated]

Check out Marvin Vettori's Instagram post below:

Marvin Vettori says his brother will watch over him

Marvin Vettori also added that his brother Patrick will watch over him and continue to be his source of strength.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Vettori mentioned that his brother was a kind soul who was taken far too soon and that they will be reunited one day:

"It is said that Jesus prematurely calls the most beautiful souls to have them with him in heaven and so I hope that it is so, that you are there with him looking and watching over us with that goodness that has always distinguished you. I love you my brother, and even though it won't be easy to continue life without you, one day I'll be buried next to you." [Translated]

Check out Marvin Vettori's brother Patrick's Instagram post announcing his political aspirations below:

