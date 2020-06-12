Marvin Vettori promises to brutally beat up Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 10

Marvin Vettori reveals his gameplan for this weekend's UFC on ESPN 10.

Vettori and Roberson will face-off in a Middleweight bout.

Marvin Vettori (right) will return to the Octagon this weekend

Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson will finally throw it down on this weekend's UFC on ESPN 10, as the two Middleweight fighters will get a crack at each other in the co-main event of the show.

In the lead-up to his fight against Roberson, Vettori spoke with MMA Junkie and during the interview, the latter revealed that he plans to "beat up Karl Roberson" as brutally as he can. Vettori also spoke on his scuffle with Roberson in a hotel lobby, from a few months ago.

Marvin Vettori plans on beating up Karl Roberson as brutally as he can at UFC on ESPN 10

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Marvin Vettori weighed in on his brawl against Karl Roberson that occurred in a hotel lobby, a few months ago when their scheduled UFC on ESPN+29 fight was canceled in the first place.

“I just saw him here like three minutes ago. At the end of the day, when he steps in the cage, we’ll settle it there. I was just pissed because you’re acting tough in the f**king lobby, and we were supposed to fight in a few hours. You should have just kept your mouth shut and show up in the cage.”

The pair was initially set for a fight at UFC on ESPN+29 but Roberson ended up missing weight for the fight. At the time, Vettori had agreed to face the former in a Catchweight bout, however, UFC medical personnel had to call-off the fight due to Roberson being unable to recover, in the aftermath of the weigh-ins.

“I just wanted to talk to him and say, ‘Why the hell did you pull out? He missed weight. I accepted, and then he still pulled out. I was like, ‘What the hell? Why did you pull out?’ Then his coach talked, and he was telling me that he fainted after the weigh-ins. Meanwhile, he was recharging, and they right away called the UFC medical team, and they brought him to the hospital, and they said his kidney values were up. But man, the kidney values would be up after a weight cut. But yeah, then I was about to walk off. Honestly, I was about to walk off, and just right before, I told him, ‘You know you f**ked up? You know you f**ked up? All of this is really f**ked up.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ This and that. Then I was about to walk off, and the moment I’m walking off, he looks at me, and he’s like, ‘Oh, but I heard you said that I’m scared to fight you.’ I’m like, ‘Of course I said that, and I really believe that. I think you were a broken man yesterday. You’re a broken man today,’ and that’s what I told him. Then he put his chest out and he tried to square off with me. That’s why I freaked out.”- Vettori on his scuffle against Roberson.

Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson will be squaring-off in the co-main event this weekend at UFC on ESPN 10, in what promises to be an exciting showdown in the UFC Middleweight division.