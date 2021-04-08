Marvin Vettori questions Darren Till's recent injury, Till responds with a furious social media post

Marvin Vettori believes Darren Till faked his recent injury to withdraw from his fight against the former. The Italian Dream stated that he expected Till to put out an image of the X-ray of his injured collarbone.

During the UFC Vegas 23 media day, Marvin Vettori told journalists that he is starting to get suspicious of Till's latest collarbone injury. The rising middleweight star also took shots at Derek Brunson, who made a huge jump in the 185-lbs division after his latest win over Kevin Holland.

“I am getting more suspicion by the day of this thing. I expect him to put out the X-Ray of his collar bone or some stuff. I’m getting a little suspicious. And Derek Bruson coming up this high? I don’t know. Derek Brunson sounds like a little better match-up than myself so, I get suspicious but it’s ok. I have a fight and now the next thing is to put on the best performance of my life Saturday night.”

In response to Marvin Vettori's comments, Till took to Instagram to respond to the man he was scheduled to fight this weekend. The Gorilla labeled Vettori an "utter moron" and claimed that Vettori wasn't Italian after living in California for most of his life.

Till finally concluded by writing that he will tag Vettori in his X-Ray post so the latter could sleep well.

Here's what Darren Till wrote in his Instagram post in response to Marvin Vettori's latest comments:

Marvin Vettori will be facing Kevin Holland this weekend at UFC Vegas 23

Marvin Vettori will step into the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Vegas 23. In the second main event of UFC on ABC, Vettori will fight another rising middleweight prospect in the form of Kevin Holland.

Holland will be looking to redeem himself after his momentum-sapping defeat against Derek Brunson. Meanwhile, Vettori will look to strengthen his status as a genuine contender in the middleweight division by taking out Holland. A win for either man would do a lot of good for their hopes of potentially landing a title shot down the line.