Marvin Vettori reveals when he wants to fight Israel Adesanya in a title rematch after mauling Kevin Holland

Marvin Vettori has called for a rematch against Israel Adesanya. He wants to face the UFC middleweight champion this October. After extending his winning streak in the UFC to five fights with a victory over Kevin Holland, the Italian Dream called for Adesanya.

For months, Marvin Vettori has been calling for a second fight against Adesanya. While the reigning champion has been least interested in fighting Vettori once again, it will be hard for Adesanya to ignore The Italian Dream after his fifth straight win.

LONGEST ACTIVE @UFC WIN STREAKS - Middleweight

9 - Israel Adesanya

𝟱 - @MarvinVettori

4 - Derek Brunson



All #UFCVegas23 Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 10, 2021

In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Marvin Vettori made his intentions clear for his next fight. The rising middleweight contender reminded everyone about his current winning streak and also added that he has been putting on dominant performances inside the octagon as of late.

"I think I deserve it. I have the biggest, the longer win streak right now and other people were supposed to show up, they didn't. And now I'm on a win streak, like I said, I've put on winning performances, dominant performances."

Marvin Vettori's last loss in the UFC was against The Last Stylebender in 2018. The duo took each other to the limit but eventually it was Adesanya who walked out with the win.

Since that loss to the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Vettori has been on the rise once again. He has secured some crucial wins over the likes of Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson, and now against Kevin Holland.

"I want Adesanya next."



Hard to deny 🇮🇹 @MarvinVettori much longer after that performance! #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/kSaOnRTXii — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 10, 2021

Could Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya rematch in October?

Marvin Vettori's win over Kevin Holland was definitely a dominant statement for the rest of the middleweight division. But his win was quite similar to Derek Brunson's, who only three weeks ago defeated Holland in a five-round main event.

Israel Adesanya has admitted that his personal preference for his next opponent is Darren Till. The reigning champion was even rooting for Till to beat Vettori at UFC Vegas 23 but the Liverpudlian was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a broken collarbone.

With Robert Whittaker set to face Kelvin Gastelum next week, the former UFC middleweight champion will surely be in the driver's seat to challenge for the belt with another victory in the division.