Marvin Vettori tributes late brother, Alexander Volkanovski talks UFC future, Henry Cejudo says Michael Chandler should retire: MMA News Roundup

Marvin Vettori pens heartfelt tribute after sudden death of his brother, Alexander Volkanovski issues UFC future update and Henry Cejudo urges Michael Chandler to retire.

Ad

Find out more details in today's (April 16) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Marvin Vettori pens heartfelt tribute after sudden and tragic death of his brother

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has paid a tribute to his brother, following the tragic news of him passing away in a fatal fire at his home in Italy.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

According to reports, the fire started after Patrick Vettori accidentally left a pan on the stove before falling asleep. Despite neighbors alerting the emergency services soon after the fire began, unfortunately they arrived too late and Patrick had passed away due to smoke inhalation.

Ad

Trending

'The Italian Dream' wrote on Instagram:

"You were and always will be No. 1, my little brother! You left us leaving an unfillable void, I will love you until my last breath. I don’t think I’ll be the same after today because maybe I never told you, but you’ve always been my strength. You were the smartest and smartest of the two; you were creating a wonderful future for yourself, and I can’t get over it."

Ad

Check out Marvin Vettori's full post below:

Ad

#2. Alexander Volkanovski issues update on future following UFC 314 win

Alexander Volkanovski has provided fans with an update on his fighting future, following his impressive victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last weekend.

With many fans expecting the Australian to call time on his career if he suffered a defeat, Volkanovski has now revealed people can expect him back sooner than they think.

Ad

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the featherweight champ said:

''Yeah, I guess here fighting wise, I obviously wanted to get back in there. I mentioned about being very active. I still want to be active. Just got to get a few things looked at, obviously a few bumps and bruises, see how that goes, talk to the UFC and we'll make it happen. But I definitely want to fight. I'm definitely fighting again this year. The question is, am I doing two more?''

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Henry Cejudo urges Michael Chandler to retire following UFC 314 defeat to Paddy Pimblett

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on Michael Chandler's future, after the 38-year-old suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Chandler faced off against Pimblett in the co-main event and had promised fans a violent finish. Unfortunately for 'Iron', however, that prediction proved correct for 'The Baddy' instead, with the Liverpudlian dominating the fight before finishing the American in the third round with nasty ground and pound.

Ad

The defeat was Chandler's third in a row and now leaves him with a 2-5 record in the UFC. Cejudo has now suggested the former Bellator champion to call it a day.

Speaking to Mike Bohn, 'Triple C' said:

''I’m 0-3 now, so I get it, Chandler. He probably has to get one more and just consider retirement. That’s a lot of beatings, man. I think Chandler could have been the best in the world. He’s too much of a crowd pleaser and that has really bit him in the a*s.''

Ad

Check out Cejudo's comments below (8:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.