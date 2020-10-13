According to Vettori's personal trainer Emanuele Lochner, an exciting middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Ronaldo Souza is seemingly in the works for December 12.

On his YouTube channel, The Scramble MMA SHOW, Locher noted that the Italian middleweight sensation could find himself standing across a new opponent come UFC 256.

Marvin Vettori to face Ronaldo Souza in the works UFC 256

In an initial report, it was claimed that Marvin Vettori was set for a clash against Russian veteran Omari Akhmedov at UFC 256. However, that fight was never officially announced, and The Italian Dream now finds himself in contention of a fight against Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza.

In the past, Marvin Vettori has claimed that he would be open to a fight against either Jacare Souza or Anderson Silva. The Italian fighting sensation has also called out Chris Weidman in the past but could have his hands full against Souza, who, in the past, seemingly turned down a fight against Vettori.

Marvin Vettori is currently on a three-fight win streak, having beaten the likes of Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, and Karl Roberson. Vettori will be aiming to secure one of the biggest wins of his career against Souza, especially if the former hopes to keep get a crack at the UFC Middleweight Title in the future.

When is UFC 256?

UFC 256 is currently scheduled to take place on the 12th of December and will be the final pay-per-view of 2020. The initial main event for the PPV was set to be a welterweight title clash between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns. However, the former eventually pulled out, as Usman needed more time in preparation for the fight.

The fights that are still on schedule for the PPV feature Amanda Nunes defending her UFC Women's Featherweight Title against Megan Anderson whereas, Amanda Ribas is also set for action.